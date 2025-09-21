Was Fakhar Zaman out, or was he not out? Fans were left divided over the third umpire's caught-behind decision, which adjudged the left-handed batter out during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. The wicket incident happened during the third ball of the third over. Hardik Pandya bowled an off-cutter, and Fakhar Zaman edged it straight to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, who took a low catch. However, umpires asked the Pakistan opener to stay after they wanted to check if the ball carried to Samson. The third umpire took several angles and later adjudged Fakhar Zaman out. After the dismissal, fans were left divided, as some said it was an unfair decision, whereas others felt it was the right decision. Fakhar Zaman Sign Autographs for Indian Fans, Pakistan Batter's Heartwarming Gesture Goes Viral Before IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (See Pic).

'Not Out'

That dismissal of Fakhar Zaman seemed not out. Ball seemed to have bounced before it thudded into the gloves. #AsiaCup#INDvsPak — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) September 21, 2025

Definitely Not Out

Defnitely not out #FakharZaman , a wrong decision to give him out#ICCpic.twitter.com/I26ZVrIFuh — Ashok mhadev (@ashok_mhadev) September 21, 2025

'Clearly Fingers Under the Ball'

Hardik Pandya gets one to leave Fakhar, inducing the outside edge. Sanju Samson takes a tight catch as the ball dies in front of him. TV Umpire says "clearly fingers under the ball". Not sure I would agree that it was that definitive. Either way a huge wicket for India #PAKvIND — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) September 21, 2025

Ball Touches Ground!

Fakhar Zaman 🚨: Ball Touches Ground Before Catch. It Should Be NOT OUT 🚫. — Koshur Speakz (@koshurspeakz) September 21, 2025

Clear Not Out

That was clear not out, the bowl hit the surface and then in the gloves. Clear cheating from the third umpire.#PakVsInd — Saad (@SaadManzoor7) September 21, 2025

Out!

It was a CLEAR catch and Fakhar Zaman was OUT When the camera zoomed in, it was absolutely clear that the ball landed safely in Sanju Samson’s gloves. Pakistanis have an old habit of crying and now we are enjoying it #INDvPAKpic.twitter.com/PVHst1hTNF — 𝐧𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐢𝐞𝐬𝐪𝐮𝐞² (@RibelRana07) September 21, 2025

Fakhar Zaman is Out!

Fakhar Zaman OUT! Sanju Samson’s catch = 👏 Pakistan crying = 😂 #INDvPAK — Retweet (@retweet_me_x) September 21, 2025

Clearly Out

Fakhar Zaman was clearly out. Pak fans can keep crying 😅pic.twitter.com/sZZduqRwGM — Rishi Kumar 🇮🇳 (@rishi45kumar) September 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)