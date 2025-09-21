Was Fakhar Zaman out, or was he not out? Fans were left divided over the third umpire's caught-behind decision, which adjudged the left-handed batter out during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. The wicket incident happened during the third ball of the third over. Hardik Pandya bowled an off-cutter, and Fakhar Zaman edged it straight to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, who took a low catch. However, umpires asked the Pakistan opener to stay after they wanted to check if the ball carried to Samson. The third umpire took several angles and later adjudged Fakhar Zaman out. After the dismissal, fans were left divided, as some said it was an unfair decision, whereas others felt it was the right decision. Fakhar Zaman Sign Autographs for Indian Fans, Pakistan Batter's Heartwarming Gesture Goes Viral Before IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (See Pic).

'Not Out'

Definitely Not Out

'Clearly Fingers Under the Ball'

Ball Touches Ground!

Clear Not Out

Out!

Fakhar Zaman is Out!

Clearly Out

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)