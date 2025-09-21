Pakistan national cricket team batter Fakhar Zaman's heartwarming gesture has gone viral on social media, where he was seen giving an autograph to a few fans who were wearing the Indian jersey before the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 contest against the India national cricket team in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. Meanwhile, India and Pakistan are facing each other for the second time in the Asia Cup 2025. Previously, the Men in Blue thrashed the Green Shirts by seven wickets in Group A match on September 14. Below is the viral picture of Fakhar Zaman giving autographs to Indian fans. Suryakumar Yadav Avoids Handshake With Salman Ali Agha During Toss Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Fakhar Zaman Signs Autographs for Indian Fans

Fakhar Zaman giving autographs to Indian Fans before the Super 4 #INDvsPAKMatch pic.twitter.com/pOyKf7Crqh — Pakistan Cricket Team USA FC (@DoctorofCricket) September 21, 2025

