Rohit Sharma's dismissal during the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match once again sparked controversy. Rohit, who was way down the crease, attempted a defensive shot towards Wanindu Hasaranga, but the ball trapped him in front of the pads. Although it might have seemed that he was within three metres of the stumps, according to which he was given out, he was not. Former cricketers also had their say on this incident, with Mohammed Kaif, Munaf Patel and Aakash Chopra expressing their opinions. Patel and Kaif shared screenshots to show that the distance between Rohit and the stumps was more than 3 metres while Chopra called for the Hawkeye to settle this debate. Nehal Wadhera's Mammoth Six Leaves Dent On Car During MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Clash (Watch Video).

'Unlucky'

Lagta he ab DRS b DRS hona chahye, Unlucky #RohitSharma Kya bolti public, ye Out he ya nai ??#MIvRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/yDCgFp92kZ — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) May 9, 2023

'Hawkeye Would Help'

Fair amount of debate on Rohit’s dismissal. Our initial thought was also that the distance between the stumps and impact might be over the 3 metre mark. But that gets flagged automatically on the ball trajectory is what we understood. Since it didn’t, we assumed that it was under… — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 10, 2023

'Thoda Zyada Nahi Hogaya'

Hello DRS, yeh thoda jyada nahi ho gaya? How can this be lbw? pic.twitter.com/bAgFNevUXL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)