Rohit Sharma's dismissal during the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match once again sparked controversy. Rohit, who was way down the crease, attempted a defensive shot towards Wanindu Hasaranga, but the ball trapped him in front of the pads. Although it might have seemed that he was within three metres of the stumps, according to which he was given out, he was not. Former cricketers also had their say on this incident, with Mohammed Kaif, Munaf Patel and Aakash Chopra expressing their opinions. Patel and Kaif shared screenshots to show that the distance between Rohit and the stumps was more than 3 metres while Chopra called for the Hawkeye to settle this debate. Nehal Wadhera's Mammoth Six Leaves Dent On Car During MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Clash (Watch Video).

'Unlucky'

'Hawkeye Would Help'

'Thoda Zyada Nahi Hogaya'

