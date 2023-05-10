Mumbai Indians cricketer Nehal Wadhera has been one of the finds of the season. He didn't get many opportunities to bat initially but in the last two games he scored back-to-back fifties. In he match against RCB, one of his huge hits to Wanindu Hasaranga cleared the boundary rope and crashed on the Tiago EV car on the sidelines, making a dent on it.

Nehal Wadhera's Mammoth Six Leaves Dent On Car

Nehal Wadhera's Six to Wanindu Hasaranga Hits Car

Media Credits: Jio CInema pic.twitter.com/3kUmiVXYOl — rajendra tikyani (@Rspt1503) May 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)