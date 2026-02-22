South African batter Dewald Brevis struck a remarkable no-look six off Indian spinner Varun Chakaravarthy during today’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match in Ahmedabad. Following a top-order collapse that left the Proteas struggling at 20/3, Brevis anchored the recovery alongside David Miller. During Chakaravarthy’s ninth over, Brevis dispatched a delivery straight down the ground without watching the ball land, a moment quickly shared across social media. India vs South Africa Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

No-Look Six by Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis knew where that was sailing instantly 😤#T20WorldCup broadcast details 👉 https://t.co/jKIpYtIIRX pic.twitter.com/rmyWlYNklr — Shahid Fazal Saqi (@saqi_faza) February 22, 2026

