Shreyas Iyer became the 10th Indian batsman to score a Test century on debut at home as he reached the three-figure mark in Kanpur. Interestingly last two batsmen to achieve the feat were Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw, both belong to Mumbai. With Iyer becoming third Mumbai batsman in a row to score a century on debut, former India captain Wasim Jaffer, who also hails from Mumbai, trolled himself with a meme.

