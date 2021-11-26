Shreyas Iyer converted his half-century in an historic century as he becomes the 10th Indian batsman to score a ton on Test debut at home. Iyer, who resumed on an overnight score of 75, reached the three-figure mark in the first session on day two. Catch IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021 Day 2 Live Score Updates.

