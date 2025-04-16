Yuzvendra Chahal turned the tide around for Punjab Kings in one over where he dismissed Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh as his side went on to beat Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 on April 15. This was in the 12th over of the run-chase when the leg-spinner was introduced into the attack by Shreyas Iyer for his third over of the match. On the third ball of the over, he had Rinku Singh stumped with the left-hander drawing forward and missing the ball. Josh Inglis did well to take the bails off in a flash. The very next ball, he got Ramandeep Singh's wicket as the right-hander handed a simple catch after he took the ball on the full and it went up straight in the air. Punjab Kings went on to defend the lowest IPL total and Yuzvendra Chahal was named Man of the Match. Yuzvendra Chahal Wins Man of the Match Award in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

Watch Yuzvendra Chahal's 'Game-Changing' Over:

