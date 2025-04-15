Yuzvendra Chahal has been judged the man of the match in the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match. The ace Indian spinner picked a total of four wickets after giving away just 28 runs in his four overs, bowling at an economy of as low as seven. Yuzvendra Chahal picked the wickets of KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh. Chahal picked up two wickets in two back-to-back deliveries in the 12th over, without which PBKS couldn't have defended the mere total of 111 runs, and bundled KKR for just 95, winning by 16 runs. Watch Varun Chakaravarthy's Stunning Googly to Castle Glenn Maxwell During PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

Yuzvendra Chahal in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025:

Wickets, Nerves, Wizardry 🔮 Yuzvendra Chahal rightfully bags the Player of the Match after a clutch performance in one of #TATAIPL's greatest encounters 🕸️ Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/sZtJIQpcbx#PBKSvKKR | @PunjabKingsIPL | @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/PnQRDQUMmA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2025

