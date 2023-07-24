Monday blues is something that all of us struggle with every week! And Rohit Sharma's reaction perfectly summed up how all of us feel on a Monday morning, as he peeped out of the dressing room window during the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match. The Indian captain is seen having a confused look as he saw out of the window and his reaction has gone viral on social media! Netizens found it completely relatable to how they feel every Monday morning. Check some of their reactions to this viral video. Rohit Sharma Becomes Batsman With Double Digit Scores in Most Consecutive Test Innings, Achieves Feat in IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023.

'Weekend Khtam Hogya???'

Hainn!? Weekend khtam ho gya??? https://t.co/lPnEdldY9m — Lovush singh (@LovushS) July 24, 2023

'Monday Mornings Be Like'

Monday mornings be like 😭😭 https://t.co/Z0gddxJt6c — RG 🦋 (@RachitaG13) July 24, 2023

'Daily Morning Scene'

'During Morning Lecture'

Me during morning 8am CPC lecture 😭😭 https://t.co/jx5kI4SCyc — Sujit Fulari (@FulariSujit) July 24, 2023

'Reaction on Monday Morning'

My reaction when its monday morning https://t.co/NSz1W9lDOO — Adithya (@Maheshaddict) July 24, 2023

SAD

