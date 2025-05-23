The IPL 2025 has seen the rise of young talent in India, and no other player than 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi managed to leave a mark on the tournament with his outings for Rajasthan Royals, which saw the Bihar cricketer earn a place in the India Under-19 squad for the upcoming England tour. Suryavanshi, who returned home after RR's campaign ended, was received with a warm welcome at home. In a clip shared by RR's social media handle, Suryavanshi could be first seen greeted with a garland and then moved to cut the customary cake, which had 'Welcome Back Boss Baby Vaibhav' written on it. 'Boss Baby' refers to the titular character of The Boss Baby franchise, who is a spy named Ted. In seven IPL 2025 matches, Vaibhav scored 252 runs with a solitary hundred-and-one half-century, breaking multiple records in the process. Check out the clip below. Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named in India Under-19 Cricket Team Squad for England Tour 2025.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets a Celebratory Welcome

Left home for IPL as Vaibhav, welcomed back as 𝑩𝒐𝒔𝒔 𝒃𝒂𝒃𝒚 𝑽𝒂𝒊𝒃𝒉𝒂𝒗! 💗🎂 pic.twitter.com/AkQkeL8Ske — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 23, 2025

