The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have named a strong 16-member squad for the India Under-19 cricket team's tour of England, which will see both IPL 2025 young guns Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the set-up, in addition to five stand-by players. Chennai Super Kings' recruit Mhatre has been named as India U19 captain for the England tour, which will consist of one 50-overs warm-up match, a five-match YODI series, and two multi-day matches against ENG U19. The tour will commence on June 24 and conclude on July 23. IND vs ENG 2025: Andrew Flintoff’s 17-Year-Old Son Rocky Flintoff, Fit-Again Chris Woakes Part of England Lions Squad for India A Series.

Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named in India U19

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 India U19 squad for Tour of England announced. Details 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 22, 2025

