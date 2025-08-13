West Indies registered their first bilateral ODI series win over Pakistan in 34 years, beating the Green Shirts by 202 runs in WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Tuesday, August 12. Batting first in the WI vs PAK 2025 ODI series decider, captain Shai Hope powered the West Indies National Cricket Team to a solid 294/6 with a superb century (120 off 94 balls). Shai Hope's knock included 10 fours and five sixes and with this, he now has the third-most ODI centuries for the West Indies (18) behind Chris Gayle (25) and Brian Lara (19). And chasing 295 to win, Pakistan were bowled out for just 92 runs in 29.2 overs. If Shai Hope stole the show in the first innings, it was Jayden Seales who stamped his authority in the second, with a superb six-wicket haul (6/18 in 7.2 overs). The young pacer, at one point, had reduced the Pakistan National Cricket Team to 9/3 and for the Green Shirts, Salman Ali Agha ended as the top-scorer (30). With this, the Windies clinched the WI vs PAK 2025 ODI series 2-1 after earlier losing the T20I series. Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral After Star Pakistan Batter Gets Dismissed On A Single Digit Score During WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025,

West Indies Beat Pakistan in Bilateral ODI Series For First Time Since 1991

For the first time since 1991, we have won a bilateral series v Pakistan!👏🏾 What a win!🏆 #WIvPAK #FullAhEnergy #WIWin pic.twitter.com/UiAL6UVaqO — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 12, 2025

