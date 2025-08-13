Babar Azam has been going through a dismal run of form in the Pakistan national cricket team jersey and he continues to be in the slump during the ODI series against West Indies. Babar cam in at a time when the team was in crisis, down at 9/3. Babar had the opportunity to steady the ship and carry them through to a safe place. But after fighting out the initial few overs he became the fourth prey for an in-form Jaydon Seales who trapped him LBW. Fans were frustrated and took to social media to share their reactions. WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025: Jaydon Seales Dismisses Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan in Quick Succession As Pakistan Lose Top Order For Just 9 Runs.

'Babar Azam in Pressure'

Babar azam when asked to bat in pressure situations#Pakistan pic.twitter.com/vgjdBZv4mp — Mustafa (@mustafamasood0) August 12, 2025

'Babar Azam Whenever Pakistan Needs Him'

Babar Azam, whenever Pakistan needs himpic.twitter.com/MNBUIxOxKr — Shah (@Iamshah0000) August 12, 2025

'Rare Failure For Babar Azam'

Rare Failure for Babar Azam the King pic.twitter.com/WtWlIqdBSr — ` (@viratkohli_un) August 12, 2025

'Now He Is Gone'

This is what we did to Babar Azam.we hated, trolled, bullied him & now he's gone💔#BabarAzam𓃵 || #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/KWamYSg5Qn — KING (@KING_____56) August 12, 2025

'Babar Azam When Asked to Accelerate'

Babar Azam when he's asked to accelerate: pic.twitter.com/ENTCelbh06 — Ahسan (@oyee_ahsann) August 12, 2025

'Babar Azam Running Away'

Babar Azam and His sons Running away after another big failure of their Father 😭 #WIvsPAK https://t.co/IjujGE7El0 pic.twitter.com/e5tbiSfmKb — Tehzeeb Hassan (@TehzeebViratian) August 12, 2025

'Babar Azam Gone For Nine'

By the Grace of Allah Almighty, the pathetic and selfish player, Babar Azam gone for 9. pic.twitter.com/5vSWi9orcD — Ali Sethi (@Alisethi_1) August 12, 2025

