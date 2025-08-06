Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against the Pakistan national cricket team on Wednesday, August 6. The three-match WI vs PAK 2025 ODI series will be played from August 8 to August 12 at the iconic Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad. Veteran Shai Hope will lead the Men in Maroon. Star cricketer Romario Shepherd made his return after missing the matches against the Ireland national cricket team and the England national cricket team earlier this year. Speedster Alzarri Joseph has not been considered due to the workload management. West Indies Squad for WI vs PAK T20I Series 2025 Announced: Shai Hope To Lead, Shimron Hetmyer Ruled Out Due to Injury.

West Indies Squad for WI vs PAK ODI Series 2025: Shai Hope (Captain), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

Cricket West Indies Announces Squad for WI vs PAK 2025 ODI Series

CWI Announces Men's Squad for CG UNITED ODI Series Against Pakistan.🏏🌴 Read More🔽 https://t.co/8MkR5KzFgR — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 6, 2025

