Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against the Pakistan national cricket team. The squad sees four changes after a T20I series loss against the Australia national cricket team at home. Shamar Joseph, Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze, and Johnson Charles have been added to the squad in place of Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, and Shimron Hetmyer, respectively. It is to be noted that Shmron Hetmyer has been ruled out due to an injury. West Indies vs Pakistan 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get WI vs PAK T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

West Indies Squad for WI vs PAK T20I Series 2025 Announced

Four changes to the West Indies T20I Squad for Series against Pakistan in Florida.🏏🌴 Read More🔽https://t.co/0VGmQx9VRP — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 31, 2025

