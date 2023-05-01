Anushka Sharma was mighty impressed with Virat Kohli's jumping catch to dismiss Ayush Badoni in the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2023 on Monday, May 1. Fielding at the extra cover region, Kohli timed his jump to perfection as he grabbed the ball, which was struck hard. And after taking the catch, he blew a kiss, much like he did during the match against Rajasthan Royals. Direct Hit! Yash Thakur Nails Perfect Throw to Run Out Dinesh Karthik During LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Anushka Sharma Applauds Virat Kohli's Catch, Latter Blows Kiss

Anushka saying "What a catch" at the stunner pulled by Kohli😸❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/5rdqHvRHSW — Alaska 2.0 || Nushkie's day💌✨ (@Aaftabendgame) May 1, 2023

