Rohit Sharma was dismissed for his 16th duck in the IPL, the most by a batter in the history of the tournament. The Mumbai Indians captain, while trying to play a cheeky shot, was dismissed by Deepak Chahar in the IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings. It was also his second consecutive duck in the tournament this season and thus, his poor form continues. After he was dismissed, netizens took to social media to react to this. Rohit Sharma Has Most Ducks in IPL History, Mumbai Indians Captain Creates Unwanted Record During CSK vs MI Match.

'What the Duck'

'Gone for a Duck'

'Full Problem'

Rohit Sharma had 5 IPL trophies and 15 ducks. So, he could store 3 ducks in each trophy. Now, he has got his 16th duck. Full problem.#CSKvMI — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 6, 2023

'Duck Again'

Rohit Sharma Out again for a golden duck Vs CSK 06.05.2023 MI owners, MI team and every Rohit Sharma's fans right now.#MIvsCSK #CSKvMI #RohithSharma pic.twitter.com/4yKOauSUsk — 18 (@SahisahilS) May 6, 2023

'Another Duck'

Another duck for Rohit Sharma. 💀 — feryy (@ffspari) May 6, 2023

