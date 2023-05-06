Rohit Sharma registered an unwanted record to his name when he became the batter with most ducks in IPL history. The Mumbai Indians captain achieved this unwanted record while batting during the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 6. The right-hander, who is also one of the highest scorers in the IPL, has 16 ducks to his name.

Rohit Sharma Has Most Ducks in IPL History

RECORD Alert 🚨Today for the 16th Time Rohit Sharma Dismissed for a Duck ,Most by any player in IPL #CSKvMIpic.twitter.com/9ftltzrFtC — Roвιɴ Roвerт (@PeaceBrwVJ) May 6, 2023

Here's How Rohit Sharma Was Dismissed

👉MSD comes up to the stumps 😎 👉Rohit Sharma attempts the lap shot 👉@imjadeja takes the catch 🙌 Watch how @ChennaiIPL plotted the dismissal of the #MI skipper 🎥🔽 #TATAIPL | #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/fDq1ywGsy7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)