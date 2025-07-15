Playing his 100th match in the format, Australia national cricket team pacer bowler Mitchell Starc bowled a majestic spell in the fourth innings of the WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025. Mitchell Starc picked six wickets, giving away just nine runs in 7.3 overs, which includes four maidens. The ace pacer startled the West Indies cricket team right from the start of the fourth innings. Bowling the first over of the WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025 fourth innings, Mitchell Starc picked three wickets while claiming a maiden. Mitchell Starc picked wickets of the first, fifth, and sixth balls of the over. His hunts from the second innings of West Indies in the WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025 were: John Campbell, Kevlon Anderson, and Brandon King. Scott Boland Becomes First Bowler To Take Hat-Trick in Pink-Ball Test, Achieves Feat During WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025.

The Magical First Over From Mitchell Starc, Three Wickets & Maiden:

🔥𝐖 𝟎 𝟎 𝟎 𝐖 𝐖🔥 First ball – wicket. Next two – absolute jaffas. Three wickets. Six balls. Zero runs. 😳 Mitchell Starc turns up the heat in his 100th Test as WI crash to 0/3 chasing 204.#WIvAUS #Starc pic.twitter.com/FvdyNTOC1N — FanCode (@FanCode) July 14, 2025

