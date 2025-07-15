Scott Boland, who is a phenomenon whenever the bowler plays for the Australia national cricket team, created history during the WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025, becoming the first bowler to pick a hat-trick in Pink-Ball Tests. Boland. Boland claimed the wickets of Shamar Joseph, Jomel Warrican, and Justin Greaves in the second West Indies innings on Day 3 to register his maiden and the first-ever hat-trick in a day/night Test. Overall, Boland became the 11th Australian bowler to complete a Test hat-trick. Scott Boland Hat-Trick Video: Star Australian Pacer Claims Three Wickets in Consecutive Balls During WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025

Scott Boland Writes Pink-Ball History

Scott Boland becomes the first player to take a hat-trick in pink ball Tests. pic.twitter.com/dcGIGZ3iH5 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)