While playing for Victoria’s Second XI Will Pucovski got retired hurt and was sent back to the dressing room. Will Pucovski was hit on the helmet while he was batting on 42 runs in the 31st over against South Africa. As can be seen in the video Will Pucovski felt alright initially but then started to feel dizzy after a while and was sent back to the dressing room for a concussion checkup. Australia Squad for West Indies ODI Series 2024 Announced; Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson Left Out.

Watch Video Here

Will Pucovski has retired hurt after being struck while batting for Victoria's second XI today.



How it unfolded ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fHV17qlCiG— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)