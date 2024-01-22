Australia on Monday announced the 13-member ODI squad to face West Indies with Glenn Maxwell rested and Jhye Richardson ruled out due to an injury. However, youngster batter Jake Fraser-McGurk and uncapped speedster Xavier Bartlett have been called up to Australia's ODI squad. Fraser-McGurk is widely regarded as one of the most talented batters in Australia. Usman Khawaja in Contention To Feature in AUS vs WI 2nd Test 2024 After Passing Concussion Protocols.

The 21-year-old hit a world-record 29-ball century in the Marsh Cup earlier this season in Australia and was called in for Maxwell. In the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), Fraser-McGurk is playing for Melbourne Renegades, where he smashed a maiden first-class century and scored 257 runs with a strike rate of 158.64.

According to Cricket Australia, Maxwell was rested to manage workload ahead of the T20Is against West Indies and New Zealand. After the retirement of David Warner, Matt Short is likely to get a chance to open for the Aussies. Meanwhile, Lance Morris is set to make his international debut for the Aussies.

The all-format Aussie speedster - Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, have been rested for the three ODIs. In the absence of Cummins in the squad, star batter Steven Smith will lead the side against the Caribbeans. Meanwhile, allrounder Mitchell Marsh has also been rested for the 50-over series. David Warner Regrets Having an Aggressive Batting Nature in His Early Playing Days for Australia.

The three-match ODI series between Australia and West Indies will start from February 2 till February 6 in Brisbane, Sydney, and Canberra respectively.

Australia's ODI squad against West Indies: Steven Smith (C), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Adam Zampa.

