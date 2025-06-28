Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer Yash Dayal has been accused of mental and physical assault by a woman in Uttar Pradesh. An FIR has been registered against him, and the complainant has submitted a formal plea to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for swift justice. The woman claims she called the women’s helpline on June 14, 2025, but her complaint was ignored at the police station. She has now posted screenshots, chats, and video call records on Instagram to support her allegations. In an emotional post, she condemned Dayal’s actions, saying, “True success isn’t about using and throwing girls.” Citing betrayal and emotional abuse, she added that karma alone isn’t enough and urged higher authorities to act. The case has sparked intense reactions online, with many demanding a thorough investigation. Fans Criticise Yash Dayal After RCB Bowler Shares Social Media Post Dismissing MS Dhoni During IPL 2024.

