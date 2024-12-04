Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) retained Yash Dayal after his stellar performances during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. The name Yash Dayal is going viral over social media after the RCB bowler shared a post dismissing MS Dhoni during an RCB vs CSK match in IPL 2024. It was an important IPL match where it was a must-win game for both RCB and CSK. After looking at Yash Dayal's post, fans over social media came up criticising the RCB bowler. For some fans it is a disrespectful post and for others it is different. Ishant Sharma Becomes Only Cricketer To Be Sold In First-Ever Indian Premier League 2008 Auction and IPL 2025 Bidding Event.

'Dhoni's wicket is a very big achievement for RCB'

Dhoni's wicket is a very big achievement for RCB. The Aura ♾️🥶. pic.twitter.com/fpmJFJPBpA — MAHIYANK™ (@Mahiyank_78) December 2, 2024

'He needs proper schooling by Thala'

What is this behaviour by Yash Dayal. He needs proper schooling by Thala in the next IPL season.#IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/5k1SQdJvAz — Vibhor (@Vibhor4CSK) December 2, 2024

'Bro woke up & chose to do E-LAFDA'

Yash Dayal Instagram story. Bro woke up & chose to do E-LAFDA !!! Yash Dayal ne to mauj kat di thala ki 🤣🤣 RCBvCSK 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/b8gH1eYFd9 — CricCrazySandeep (@Sandeep25122002) December 3, 2024

'You are never that big to disrespect your elders'

Bro's downfall will start soon... - You are never that big to disrespect your elders. — Pratyush Halder (@pratyush_no7) December 2, 2024

'This'

