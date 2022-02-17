Yash Dhull scripted a record after scoring a century on his Ranji Trophy debut during Delhi vs Tamil Nadu. With this, the U19 star joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Amol Mujumdar, Rohit Sharma to score a century on Ranji Trophy debut. Delhi Capitals also hailed their player for the feat.

𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝘼 𝙈𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩! 👌 👌 💯 on Ranji Trophy debut! 👏 👏 This has been a fantastic batting performance from Yash Dhull in his maiden First Class game. 👍 👍 @Paytm | #RanjiTrophy | #DELvTN | @YashDhull2002 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/ZIohzqOWKi pic.twitter.com/uaukVSHgUq — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 17, 2022

Delhi Capitals

Dilli, DC aur hamari Academy, we're all proud of you Yash 🤩 A 💯 on First Class Debut that will forever be etched in our memories ✨#YehHaiNayiDilli #DELvTN #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/COtL4N3dCD — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 17, 2022

