India are all set to play against West Indies in the third T20I on August 8, 2023, Tuesday, at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana. The upcoming match will see Rajasthan Royals batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal make his debut in the T20 format. Following his debut in the Tests during the recently concluded series, which India won 1-0, the left handed batsman has been handed his T20I cap as he is all set to make his debut in the shortest format ahead of the third game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Handed His T20I Debut

Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia 👏👏#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/DelBM9ycqL — BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)