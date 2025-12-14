Continuing his good form, Yashasvi Jaiswal turned up for Mumbai in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26 Super League Group B match against Haryana, and dished out a 48-ball hundred in Pune chasing 235. Jaiswal first reached his half-century in 23 balls, then raced to his fourth T20 hundred in 48 deliveries, hitting 16 fours and one six in the process. Unfortunately, Jaiswal's innings ended on 101, but his knock put Mumbai on the brink of a victory in a must-win encounter in SMAT 2025-26. Nitish Kumar Reddy Hat-Trick Video: Watch India All-Rounder Dismiss Harsh Gawali, Harpreet Bhatia and Rajat Patidar During Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra SMAT 2025 Match.

Yashaswi Jaiswal Slams 100

