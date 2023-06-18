Mithali Raj penned a heartfelt note for her dad on the occasion of father's day 2023. The former Indian women's team captain took to social media to share a picture with her father Dorai and wrote, "Happy Father’s Day, Dad! You have always been a mentor to me, but more than that you have been my staunch supporter in all the life choices I have made." On This Day: Kapil Dev Scored 175* Against Zimbabwe in 1983 World Cup.

Mithali Raj Pens Note for Dad on Father's Day

Happy Father’s Day, Dad! You have always been a mentor to me, but more than that you have been my staunch supporter in all the life choices I have made. ❤️#FathersDay pic.twitter.com/p9bieNlE7p — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 18, 2023

