Cricketer Yusuf Pathan has been announced by Trinamool Congress as one of the candidates to contest the Lok Sabha Elections from Berhampore in West Bengal. It will be the start of Yusuf Pathan's new journey in politics. After his candidature being announced, Yusuf shared a post on social media thanking West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for welcoming him into the party. He also admitted as representatives of the people, it is a duty to uplift the poor and the deprived. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC Fields Cricketer Yusuf Pathan From Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s Seat Berhampore; Mamata Banerjee Led Party Announces Candidates For All 42 Seats In West Bengal.

Yusuf Pathan Thanks West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee For Welcoming Him In TMC Party

I'm eternally grateful to Smt. @MamataOfficial for welcoming me into the TMC family and trusting me with the responsibility to become people's voice in the Parliament. As representatives of the people, it is our duty to uplift the poor and deprived, and that is what I hope to… pic.twitter.com/rFM5aYyrDg — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) March 10, 2024

