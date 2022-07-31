Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 31, 2022 (Sunday). The ZIM vs BAN 2nd T20I begins at 04:30 pm IST. FanCode will provide the live streaming of the ZIM vs BAN T20I series 2022 on its app or website. ICC TV will provide live streaming online in select countries.

ZIM vs BAN Live Streaming Online

Some bold words from the new Bangladesh captain following the opening match of the series against Zimbabwe. Watch #ZIMvBAN series LIVE on https://t.co/wAMl46MhWK (in select regions) 📺https://t.co/wcIe7WYpJx — ICC (@ICC) July 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)