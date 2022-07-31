Popy Hazarika put forward a great effort but wasn't able to secure one of the three medal spots as she finished outside the top three in the Women's 59kg weightlifting event. Hazarika recorded 81kg in snatch and 102kg in Clean & Jerk with a total lift of 183kg but it wasn't enough to get her on the podium.

