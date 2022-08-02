Indian men's Table Tennis assured a medal for themselves at the commonwealth Games 2022. They defeated Nigeria in the semifinals of the competition and will now face Singapore in the finals for the gold medal.

News Flash: Defending Champion India storm into FINAL of Table Tennis Men's Team event with 3-0 win over Nigeria. 👉 India will take on Singapore in Final tomorrow at 1800 hrs IST. #CWG2022India #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/x9pb8nnlJc — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 1, 2022

