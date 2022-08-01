Sushila Devi Likmabam confirms a medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as she advances to the finals of Women's Judo 48kg event. The Indian Judoka will now compete for a gold medal against South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi in the summit clash of the event.

