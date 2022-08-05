Murali Sreeshankar grabbed historic silver medal in Men's Long Jump Event at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The athlete won India's first ever silver medal in the Games' history after Suresh Babu won bronze in the 1978 edition. Sreeshankar finished second behind Bahamas' Laquan Narin. The long jumper soared to 8.08m to claim the podium finish.

