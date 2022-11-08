Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans will face off in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League fixtures. The clash will be played at Shiv Chatrapati Shiv Complex in Pune on November 08, 2022 (Tuesday) at 08:30 PM IST. Star Sports will telecast the game while Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming.
𝙉𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙀𝙭𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨🚆to take on the 𝘽𝙖𝙖𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙞 😤
Who will have the final say tonight? 💪🏼
#vivoProkabaddi #DELvTT #FantasticPanga pic.twitter.com/6CpiujFYgj
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) November 8, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)