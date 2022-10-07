The ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will kick off with a clash between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba. The clash will be played at Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 07, 2022 (Friday) at 07:30 PM IST. Star Sports will telecast the game while Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming.

Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba Live Streaming Details

