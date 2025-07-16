New Zealand batter Dane Cleaver created Central Stags history, becoming the first player to play 100 T20s for the club, achieving this feat during the Global Super League 2025 match against Hobart Hurricanes. For Central Stags, Cleaver made his Super Smash debut in 2013 and has been featured in 100 T20s, amassing over 2100 runs, which include one ton and seven half-centuries. In the Hobart Hurricanes vs Central Stags GSL 2025 match, Cleaver, who plays as a wicket-keeper batter, managed seven off 13, and completed a stumping and a run-out. Central Stags Beat Hobart Hurricanes by 16 Runs in Global Super League 2025: Tom Bruce, Curtis Heaphy, Ajaz Patel Shine As Districts Earn First Win.

Dane Cleaver Creates Club History

