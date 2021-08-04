Indian wrestler Deepak Punia made his way to the semifinals of the men's freestyle 86kg event after defeating China's Li Zushen 6-3.

Check tweet here:

News Flash: #Wrestling : Deepak Punia storms into Semis (FS 87kg) with 6-3 win over Chinese grappler. It was so close with Deepak scoring winning points in dying seconds. ✨Now just one win away from ensuring a medal for India. #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/OUwvdUH1eE — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 4, 2021

