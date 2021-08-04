Deepak Punia has failed to make it to the finals of the Men's 86kg Freestyle Wrestling event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after losing to former world champion David Taylor.

Check tweet here:

News Flash: Deepak Punia loses Semis bout (FS 86kg) 0-10 to former World Champion David Taylor. It was almost like Deepak was fighting against an opponent from higher weight category. Deepak will now fight for Bronze medal. #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/B6I1dK7dTp — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 4, 2021

