Arjuna Awardee sprinter Dutee Chand, who has made India proud on several occasions, shares picture with partner Monalisa wearing celebratory attire. The frame shared by the 24 years old athlete was clicked at the wedding of her sister. Dutee shared the picture on her Instagram handle with the caption, " Love is Love".

Dutee Chand Shares Frame With Partner Monalisa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dutee chand (@duteechand)

