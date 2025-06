The European Cricket Series, ECS T10 England 2025 has kick-started. Ten evenly poised teams, scattered into two groups are locking horns to book their slots in the quarter-finals. A total of 48 matches will be played in the ECS T10 England Hornchurch 2025, 40 in the league phase, and eight in the playoffs. All of these 10-over format matches will take place at a single venue, all one after the other, starting on June 2 and ending on June 13, on the day of the grand final of the ECS T10 England 2025. Belgium Beat Malta by 103 Runs in ECS Mdina Cup T20I 2025; Oliver Herrington, Bowlers Shine as BEL Secure Dominating Victory in Fourth Match.

ECS T10 England Hornchurch 2025 Schedule

Match No. Date Teams Time (IST) 1 June 2, 2025 Mighty Tigers vs Sharks Cricket Academy 2:15 PM 2 June 2, 2025 Markhor London vs Sharks Cricket Academy 4:15 PM 3 June 2, 2025 Mighty Tigers vs Markhor London 6:15 PM 4 June 2, 2025 Mighty Tigers vs Hornchurch 8:15 PM 5 June 2, 2025 Hornchurch vs Markhor London 10:15 PM 6 June 3, 2025 Rainham vs Markhor London 2:15 PM 7 June 3, 2025 Sharks Cricket Academy vs Markhor London 4:15 PM 8 June 3, 2025 Rainham vs Sharks Cricket Academy 6:15 PM 9 June 3, 2025 Rainham vs Hornchurch 8:15 PM 10 June 3, 2025 Hornchurch vs Sharks Cricket Academy 10:15 PM 11 June 4, 2025 Markhor London vs Mighty Tigers 2:15 PM 12 June 4, 2025 Rainham vs Mighty Tigers 4:15 PM 13 June 4, 2025 Markhor London vs Rainham 6:15 PM 14 June 4, 2025 Mighty Tigers vs Hornchurch 8:15 PM 15 June 4, 2025 Markhor London vs Hornchurch 10:15 PM 16 June 5, 2025 Sharks Cricket Academy vs Mighty Tigers 2:15 PM 17 June 5, 2025 Rainham vs Mighty Tigers 4:15 PM 18 June 5, 2025 Sharks Cricket Academy vs Rainham 6:15 PM 19 June 5, 2025 Sharks Cricket Academy vs Hornchurch 8:15 PM 20 June 5, 2025 Hornchurch vs Rainham 10:15 PM 21 June 6, 2025 East Londoners vs CFS Pinnacle Pro 2:15 PM 22 June 6, 2025 Old Brentwoods vs CFS Pinnacle Pro 4:15 PM 23 June 6, 2025 East Londoners vs AZ Black Eagles 6:15 PM 24 June 6, 2025 AZ Black Eagles vs Old Brentwoods 8:15 PM 25 June 6, 2025 East Londoners vs Old Brentwoods 10:15 PM 26 June 9, 2025 Gagan vs Old Brentwoods 2:15 PM 27 June 9, 2025 CFS Pinnacle Pro vs Old Brentwoods 4:15 PM 28 June 9, 2025 Gagan vs AZ Black Eagles 6:15 PM 29 June 9, 2025 AZ Black Eagles vs CFS Pinnacle Pro 8:15 PM 30 June 9, 2025 Gagan vs CFS Pinnacle Pro 10:15 PM 31 June 10, 2025 Old Brentwoods vs AZ Black Eagles 2:15 PM 32 June 10, 2025 East Londoners vs AZ Black Eagles 4:15 PM 33 June 10, 2025 Old Brentwoods vs Gagan 6:15 PM 34 June 10, 2025 Gagan vs East Londoners 8:15 PM 35 June 10, 2025 Old Brentwoods vs East Londoners 10:15 PM 36 June 11, 2025 CFS Pinnacle Pro vs East Londoners 2:15 PM 37 June 11, 2025 Gagan vs East Londoners 4:15 PM 38 June 11, 2025 CFS Pinnacle Pro vs AZ Black Eagles 6:15 PM 39 June 11, 2025 AZ Black Eagles vs Gagan 8:15 PM 40 June 11, 2025 CFS Pinnacle Pro vs Gagan 10:15 PM 41 June 12, 2025 Quarter Final 42 June 12, 2025 Quarter Final 43 June 12, 2025 Quarter Final 44 June 12, 2025 Quarter Final 45 June 13, 2025 Semi Final 46 June 13, 2025 Semi Final 47 June 13, 2025 3rd Place-Off 48 June 13, 2025 Final

ECS T10 England Hornchurch 2025 Venue

All 48 matches of the ECS T10 England Hornchurch 2025 are scheduled to be played at the Harrow Lodge Park in Hornchurch, England. On Which TV Channel TNPL 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Tamil Nadu Premier League Season 9 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

ECS T10 England Hornchurch 2025 All Squads

Group A

Hornchurch: Aaryan Gaur, Aman Kumar Singh, Aman Singh, Andy Roberts, Azzam Ali, Billy Gordon, Billy Whitlock, Darren Whitlock, Dave Lehane, Devon Corless, Ed Warren, Frank Jacobs, George Clark, George Fletcher, George Hankins, Graeme Farquhar, Ositadinma Onwuzulike, Paul Murray, Richard Burd, Robin Sen, Tommy Barnacle, Tommy Fletcher, Tufail Zada, Usama Anwar, William Bushnell, Harry Hankins, Joe Defreitas, Joe Ross, Kian Poskitt, Lewis Imray, Marc Whitlock, Mike Church

Markhor London: Aamir Shaukat, Tauseef Rrehman, Usman Malik, Usman Ul-Haq, Waqar Zafar, Waseem Majeed, Yahya Khan, Ahmad Jasra, Ameer Hamza, Anwar Zadran, Ayaz Younus, Daniyal Hashmi, Dilbagh Singh, Dipendra Basnet, Haseeb Khel, Ittefaq Ahmad, Kash Iqbal, Kashif Iqbal, Khawar Khurshid, Lahiru Silva, Mirza Baig, Mirza Sherry, Nabeel Tariq, Naseer Mirza, Raj Kumar, Sagar Soni, Sajid Younus, Syed Ashraf, Tahir Iqbal

Mighty Tigers: Aayan Zaman, Abid Nawaz, Akibur Rahman, Arafat Bhuiyan, Azlan Bhuiyan, Emdad Tipu, Gurveer Saini, Muminul Islam, Noman Javed, Omar Akram, Osama Ilyas, Rahi Karim, Rezaul Karim, Sayed Aziz, Shawon Chowdhury, Shohan Rana, Shohel Ahmed, Shumon Sharif, Ubaid Kiani, Umair Riaz, Usman Mughal, Yashraj Joshi, Hassan Ahmed, Mahfujur Mohin, Mahfuzul Karim Mahi, Md Nazmul Islam, Mirza Baig, Mohammad Chowdhury, Mohammad Hoque, Mohsin Uddin

Rainham: Abdul Rehman, Akbar Ali, Al Mamun, Ash Rahman, Ashraful Islam, Ben Little, Biren Patel, Bishwajit Sarker, Charlie Sutton, Hridoy Paul, Hudson McCarthy, Irteza Sakib, Junayed Hossain, Kamrul Hasan, Kazi Islam, Md Bahauddin, Mohammad Hossain, Mohammad Parvez, Muhammad Miran, Murad Khan, Nikhil Patel, Raj Hothi, Rakib Hasan, Saqlain Kazmi, Shakil Ahmed, Sid Patel, Tipu Samsuddin

Sharks Cricket Academy: Adil Zareef, Arjun Bhardwaj, Aziz Jabarkhail, Burhan Mahmood, Habib Younis, Iresh Saxena, Jason Batson, Laeeq Akhtar, Om Thakeria, Prinann Dutta, Raza Mughal, Rishabh Dixit, Safi Butt, Salman Khan, Shahbaz Meer, Shahid Mushtaq, Shahrukh Quddus, Taqi Abbas, Umar Raza, Usman Shafi, Yashkumar Solanki, Zain Mughal

Group B

AZ Black Eagles: Abbas Saleem, Abdul Nasir, Anjum Khan, Atif Shah, Bilal Muhammad, Dilshan Kanchana, Fahim Baharami, Faridullah Hosseini, Ghulam Murtaza, Harris Hussain, Hassan Khan, Kaif Ramzan, Kashish Midha, Kawar Singh, Manjinder Singh, Mubashar Butt, Muhammad Hammad, Nav Ali, Nouman Saeed, Omar Masood, Omarie Allen, Parimeet Jadav, Raheel Shafique, Sabir Baharami, Safwan Manzoor, Shaamil Ramzan, Sufiyaan Anwar, Sulayman Tahir, Waqar Ahmad, Yassir Kaleem

CFS Pinnacle Pro: Abdullah Mir, Ali Abbas, Arya Khedekar, Cam Thom, Donnel Sylvester, Faris Haider, Jay Chavda, Joe Raynor, Kris Ali, Mo Bhola, Mussa Chaudhry, Nathan Weekes, Nazim Munna, Prab Singh, Praveen Kumar, Pritesh Manoj, Raghav Mehta, Shoaib Khan

East Londoners: Akshay Solanki, Enamul Haque, Faizan Riaz, Fazal Rehman, Gourav Kumar, Hammad Hassan, Hammad Malik, Hazrat Shah, Henaksh Surve, Jabran Yaqoob, Jayrajsinh Jadeja, Kawalpreet Singh, Kumar Sumit, Meet Goswami, Mishane Silva, Neel Vats, Nimanda Subasinghe, Owen Palmer, Pradeep Malik, Prapul Kalapala, Rajesh Sharma, Ray Jordan, Rohan Yadav, Rohit Sohal, Sahaj Chadha, Shahbaz Chouhan, Suman Bijivemula, Suraj Chauhan, Umar Amin, Utkarsh Sahu, Vicky Sehgal, Vikramjeet Singh

Gagan: Eknath Kerkar, Gurpreet Basra, Gurpreet Singh, Harjeet Singh, Harman Takhar, Harry Singh, Manpreet Singh, Mayank Patel, Mihir Agarwal, Nishan Singh, Pradeep Khichi, Pranav Dhanawade, Rahi Patel, Raminda Wijesooriya, Sachin Mevada, Sahilpreet Singh, Sam Geyer, Savindu Pe, Arafat Khan, Armaan Randhawa, Arun Rana, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Chanuka Dilshan, Dilshan De Silva

Old Brentwoods: Abdul Manan, Ajinkya Patil, Asad Sajjad, Asad Khan, Baber Choudhary, Gopinadh Aare, Hamza Ahmed, Haroon Saleem, Imran Bhaiya, Irshad Khan, Rameez Rehman, Ramesh Gunalan, Saeed Rauff, Sagar Joshi, Sayad Hussain, Shaz Khan, Siddhant Singh, Siddha, Khalid Mehmood, Khalid Sarwar, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Mervyn Westfield, Mini Bhad, Muhib Burki, Pratik Bhalerao

ECS T10 England Hornchurch 2025 Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the ECS T10 England Hornchurch 2025 for free as live streaming viewing options will be available in the FanCode app and website, without any extra charge. Bengaluru Stampede: List Containing Names of Those Who Died in Crowd Crush at Chinnaswamy Stadium Released.

ECS T10 England Hornchurch 2025 Live Telecast

Unfortunately, due to the absence of an official broadcast partner, ECS T10 England Hornchurch 2025 matches will not be available for live telecast viewing options. So, fans cannot watch the ECS T10 England 2025 matches on their TV channels in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2025 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).