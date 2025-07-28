Divya Deshmukh etched her name in the history books by winning the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025 title. She defeated Koneru Humpy in the tie-breaker and became the first Indian Woman to win the Classical Chess World Cup. The 19-year-old is now also the youngest to win a Women's chess world cup. After her victory, Divya couldn't hold back her emotions and hugged her mother. She also broke down in tears while hugging her. Fans loved the emotional moment between mother and daughter and made the video viral on social media. Who Is Divya Deshmukh? Here's All About India's 88th Grandmaster Who Won FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025 at the Age of 19.

Emotional Divya Deshmukh Hugs Her Mother

