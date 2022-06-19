Max Verstappen continues his impressive 2022 as he took pole position in Canadian GP Qualifying in rain-marred conditions. Fernando Alonso, who impressed during practice came in second with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz taking third. Carles Leclerc will start 19th after facing penalties.

