The Chennai Grand Masters 2025 chess tournament was postponed by a day by organisers after a fire broke out in the hotel where the players were staying, on August 5. The Hotel Hyatt Regency in Chennai, which housed all the players in the Masters as well as the Challengers section at Chennai Grand Masters 2025, witnessed an emergency close to midnight as an electric fire broke out on the ninth floor. The players and every team member were evacuated in quick time and the organisers arranged for their accommodation at another hotel--Hotel Pullman for the night. The Chennai Grand Masters 2025, which was slated to start on August 6, will now begin on August 7 and this could be done because of a rest day (August 11) that was in place earlier. However, now that the start of Chennai Grand Masters 2025 has been delayed, there will be no rest day. Fact Check: Was Harika Dronavalli Pregnant During FIDE Women's World Cup 2025? Here's The Truth as Misleading Claim About Chess Star Goes Viral.

Chennai Grand Masters 2025 Postponed by a Day After Fire in Team Hotel

Close to midnight there was an emergency in Hotel Hyatt Regency in Chennai. Due to an electric fire on the 9th floor, the entire hotel became smoky and everyone had to evacuate the hotel before it became difficult to breathe. All the players of Chennai Grand Masters in the… pic.twitter.com/nBqTRc45zW — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) August 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)