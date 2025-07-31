Fact Check: Was Harika Dronavalli Pregnant During FIDE Women's World Cup 2025? Here's The Truth as Misleading Claim About Chess Star Goes Viral

Was Indian Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli pregnant during the recently concluded FIDE Women's World Cup 2025? Harika Dronavalli had a decent outing in the Women's World Cup 2025 event. The chess star reached the quarter-finals of the showpiece tournament. Sadly, she was defeated by India's Divya Deshmukh, who won the Women's World Cup 2025, in the quarter-finals in a tense encounter. Divya claimed a clean 2-0 win in a rapid tiebreak to eliminate Harika Dronavalli, who is one of India's most experienced players. Fact Check: Has WWE Star Veer Mahaan Renounced Fame To Serve Premanand Ji Maharaj? Here’s the Truth After Video of Him Dressed as a Monk Walking Barefoot Goes Viral.

The 34-year-old is a highly accomplished Indian chess grandmaster. Harika Dronavalli has won multiple medals at various tournaments. The veteran player has been awarded prestigious awards from the Government of India. Dronavalli was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2008 and the Padma Shri on the Republic Day in 2019. Since the conclusion of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025, some users have shared a post where they claimed that Harika Dronavalli was pregnant during the tournament. Here are some of the misleading claims.

Misleading Post Claiming Harika Dronavalli Pregnant During FIDE Women's World Cup 2025

9 Months Pregnant 🤰 Still Fought For India 🇮🇳 Still Won Yet No One Noticed Harika Dronavalli, carrying life inside her, stood tall on the world stage. At the 2025 Women’s World Cup, she reached the quarterfinals 9 months pregnant. She didn’t play for claps, but she deserved… pic.twitter.com/Nv3VBFCks2 — Fatima Khan (@Fatima_Khatun01) July 30, 2025

Another Misleading Claim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreeom Kumar (@iasworldofficial)

Here's Truth Behind Misleading Claim About Harika Dronavalli's Pregancy During Women's World Cup 2025

No, the misleading information shared by the social media users about India's GM Harika Dronavalli's pregnancy during the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 is incorrect. Harika didn't play in the 2025 World Cup while pregnant. Notably, the veteran played in the Chess Olympiad in 2022 while in her ninth month of pregnancy. Harika also received significant recognition and praise for her performance in the Chess Olympiad in 2022, where she won a medal.

Harika Dronavalli Shares Post After Winning a Medal at Chess Olympiad 2022 During Pregnancy

Truth Behind Harika Dronavalli's Pregnancy During Women's World Cup 2025

A famous Instagram page & many others are sharing the same thing now, Linking it to the 2025 Women's Chess World Cup 🤦‍♂️ Always Trust Official sources for Sports News! https://t.co/LkClBHCtJlpic.twitter.com/ZsD45SykN0 — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) July 30, 2025

Indian GM Harika Dronavalli is married to Karteek Chandra. The couple tied the knot in 2018. The couple was blessed with the first child on August 22. The couple named their baby girl Hanvika. What is the Difference Between FIDE World Cup and World Chess Championship? Everything Explained After Divya Deshmukh Becomes India’s 4th Woman GM.

Harika Dronavalli Shares a Post With Her Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harika Dronavalli (@harika.dronavalli)

Fact check

Claim : Social media users shared a misleading post about India's Harika Dronavalli pregnant during the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025. Conclusion : No, the misleading post cirulated on social media is incorrect. Harika Dronavalli was pregnant during the Chess Olympiad in 2022 event. Full of Trash Clean

