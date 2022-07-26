Aaron Ramsey's contract at Juventus has been terminated by the Italian outfit after the player and the club reached a mutual agreement. The 31-year-old former Arsenal midfielder joined Juve on a three-year deal in 2019. Later he was sent on one-year loan to Scottish side Rangers. In an official statement, Juventus have announced that they have parted ways with Ramsey.

Check the official announcement:

OFFICIAL | Aaron Ramsey's contract with Juventus has been mutually terminated. All the best, @aaronramsey! pic.twitter.com/t7rugqexRX — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 26, 2022

