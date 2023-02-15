A seventh-minute goal by Brahim Diaz proved to be the difference-maker as AC Milan defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2022-23 round of 16 tie at the San Siro on Wednesday, February 15. AC Milan should have scored more but failed to do so, which could have made things even more difficult for Spurs in the second leg of this tie, which will be played in North London. You can watch goal video highlights of this match here. PSG 0–1 Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2022–23: Bavarians Clinch First Leg Victory Despite Benjamin Pavard's Late Red Card (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur Result

Brahim Díaz the hero as Milan beat Tottenham for the first time 🔴⚫️#UCL pic.twitter.com/XTKI1OZkZi — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 14, 2023

