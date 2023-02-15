Kingsley Coman scored the only goal of the game as Bayern Munich beat PSG 1-0 in their UEFA Champions League 2022-23 round of 16 encounter, despite a late red card shown to Benjamin Pavard. The German giants took the lead through Coman after a goalless first-half and PSG could not equalise. Bayern will thus have a slender advantage ahead of the second leg of this clash at the Allianz Arena on March 9. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Elon Musk Interested In Buying Manchester United in A £4.5 Billion Deal: Report.

PSG vs Bayern Munich Result

