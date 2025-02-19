Having won their home leg, Feyenoord visited San Siro in their away match against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25, with a psychological advantage, but Santiago Gimenez found the back of the net as east as the first minute to draw 1-1 on aggregate. However, the turning point came in the second half, when Theo Hernandez was send-off after picking his second yellow card, which allowed Feyenoord to get back into the match. Julian Carranza hit a brilliant header in the 73rd minute, helping the Rotterdam-based club have equal footing, and take a decisive 2-1 lead in aggregate, to end the seven-time UCL champion's journey in their backyard. Bayern Munich 1–1 Celtic UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Alphonso Davies’ Injury Time Winner Helps German Giants Qualify for Last 16, Win 3–2 on Aggregate Against Scottish Premiership Leaders.

Feyenoord Edges Past AC Milan

